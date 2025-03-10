Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Son of Am Samoa takes command in Germany

Mon, 03/10/2025 - 8:44am
Capt. Mase
By 
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Captain Ronnie Mase takes command of Wiesbaden Garrison in Germany, marking a transition in leadership. Capt. Mase has undergone a rigorous and comprehensive military education that includes the Signal Basic Officer Leaders Course, the Army Air Assault School, and the Signal Captain Career Course.

He has earned several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Expert Soldier Badge.

Capt. Mase is the son of the late Fa’avesi and Paula Stowers, alongside David and Tipesa Mase, of Pago Pago. Mase is married to Alexis Giammarco, and together they have a son, Bolt.

[courtesy photo]

 

Copyright © 2025 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media