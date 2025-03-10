Son of Am Samoa takes command in Germany

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Captain Ronnie Mase takes command of Wiesbaden Garrison in Germany, marking a transition in leadership. Capt. Mase has undergone a rigorous and comprehensive military education that includes the Signal Basic Officer Leaders Course, the Army Air Assault School, and the Signal Captain Career Course.

He has earned several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Expert Soldier Badge.

Capt. Mase is the son of the late Fa’avesi and Paula Stowers, alongside David and Tipesa Mase, of Pago Pago. Mase is married to Alexis Giammarco, and together they have a son, Bolt.

[courtesy photo]