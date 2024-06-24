Ads by Google Ads by Google
Sergeant Major Agaiotupu Tuiolemotu promotion photo & caption

Mon, 06/24/2024 - 8:03am
Sergeant Major Agaiotupu Tuiolemotu receiving promotion

Congratulations to Sergeant Major Agaiotupu Tuiolemotu on his promotion in the US Army, currently stationed at Fort Cavazos, TX. Educated and raised in Siua’i, Faleāsao, Manu’a, his parents, the late Satia Poasa Tuiolemotu and Rasela Satia Ma'o Tuiolemotu, were both longtime educators at Faleāsao Elementary School. Additionally, Sergeant Major Tuiolemotu holds the tulafale title of Aufata. Congratulations Sergeant Major! [courtesy photo]

