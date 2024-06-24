Sergeant Major Agaiotupu Tuiolemotu promotion photo & caption

Congratulations to Sergeant Major Agaiotupu Tuiolemotu on his promotion in the US Army, currently stationed at Fort Cavazos, TX. Educated and raised in Siua’i, Faleāsao, Manu’a, his parents, the late Satia Poasa Tuiolemotu and Rasela Satia Ma'o Tuiolemotu, were both longtime educators at Faleāsao Elementary School. Additionally, Sergeant Major Tuiolemotu holds the tulafale title of Aufata. Congratulations Sergeant Major! [courtesy photo]