Samoana student accepted for admittance at Air Force Academy

Washington, D.C. — Aumua Amata is delighted to announce that Noralei Toussaint has been accepted for admittance to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“Congratulations Noralei! I am so happy to announce this wonderful news to our people,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Noralei now has a fully qualified appointment to the prestigious Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. This is a well-earned achievement that represents excellence, hard work, study, and dedication. A special thank you and congratulations to all her family, teachers, Samoana High School, and most of all, her parents, Ronald Toussaint and Adelila Hunkin.”

Noralei maintained high grades throughout her school years in American Samoa. The Service Academies require strong academics, high test scores, and additionally, those offered an appointment must also demonstrate extracurricular activities, volunteering or other roles which show leadership and motivation, which she has done.

Congresswoman Amata nominated Noralei in January among a group of 12 students who sent in 15 total Service Academy applications from American Samoa. Noralei is the first acceptance from this year’s group of nominees.