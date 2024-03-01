Samoan recruits set sail for basic training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Six young American Samoans are set to commence their journey into basic training with the United States Army. The decision to join the armed forces is not only a personal choice for these recruits but a commitment to securing a better future for themselves and their families.

They are “embarking on a journey toward personal growth, professional development, and service to their country. The supportive networks of family, village, and church stand as pillars of strength, cheering them on as they step into the next chapter of their lives,” a release from the ASG Office in Hawaii stated.

“As they undergo basic training, they carry with them the cultural values that have shaped their identities, reinforcing the Samoan spirit of resilience, community and determination.”