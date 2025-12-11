A photo snap moment: Congresswoman Uifaatali Aumua Amata Radewagen photo & caption

A photo snap moment: Congresswoman Uifaatali Aumua Amata Radewagen met up with US Army service members in Kuwait. Amata is hailing final House passage of the 2026 pay raise for the military, part of the yearly major Defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It raises pay for U.S. Service Members by 3.8 percent next year, building on the prior year’s historic pay raise of over 14.5 percent for junior enlisted ranks and a 4.5 percent raise for all other military for fiscal year 2025. [file photo]