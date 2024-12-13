PFC Douglas completes training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Private First Class Tauti Douglas, pictured with his mom, has successfully completed his training and graduated from the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson.

He is the son of David and Sifiti Tauti from the villages of Aoloau and Aasu. Tauti is an alumnus of Samoana High School and a member of the Faleniu Lighthouse Assembly of God.

In addition to his military achievements, Tauti is devoted to his family and is married to Tuāoimaali’i Vaiau-Tauti.