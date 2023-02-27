“Operation No Greater Love” a tribute to our Toa o Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Baptist Academy students performing during the school’s “Operation No Greater Love,” on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Methodist Gymnasium in Tafuna. The program was a tribute to military men and women who have served or are currently serving in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Samoa Baptist Academy Principal Ruth Tuatoo, an U.S. military veteran, said in 2017, SBA adopted the Operation Love Letters program as part of their partnership with the local Army Reserve. The school later renamed their partnership “Operation No Greater Love,” as a reminder to students of the sacrifices made by those serving in the various branches of the military, some of whom have lost their lives in service to our country.

Students of Samoa Baptist Academy give a salute in honor of all servicemen and women, past and present, during the school’s “Operation No Greater Love,” on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Methodist Gymnasium in Tafuna [photo: faaTalanoa Media]

Retired Army Master Sgt. Gafatasi Afalava puts a candle on the candle tribute stand to honor military service men and women who paid the ultimate price in military service to the country. The event was part of the Samoa Baptist Academy’s “Operation No Greater Love,” that was held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Methodist Gymnasium in Tafuna. The veteran, who has two grandchildren attending SBA, retired in 1996 and was last stationed in Ft. Irwin, Calif. Thank you for your service! [photo: faaTalanoa Media]