SGT Elizabeth Lualua, daughter of Enesi and Leu Lualua (Vaitogi) was inducted into the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps at the 65th Medical Brigade Induction Ceremony held at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on June 14, 2013. She is pictured here (center with ula) among family, friends and her Camp Humphreys’ colleagues. Congratulations! [courtesy photo]