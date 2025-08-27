Meeting with National Guard team

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — DOE officials and administrators from every high school in the territory met with the US National Guard team to discuss the significance of providing American Samoan students with chances to serve in the National Guard. SPC Vaivai is a proud son of Vatia and a graduate of Samoana High School.

He comes home to talk about the options our students have to change their lives and to share his story.

The Utah-based U.S. National Guard offered excellent benefits and showed interest in recruiting students and urging them to pursue this as a viable career route after high school.