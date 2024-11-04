Meet our Toa o Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Sons and daughters of American Samoa continue to serve their country by enlisting in a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Here are the latest:

PFC FINAU SIUTITI KAUVALU

PFC Finau Siutiti Kauvalu completed her graduation from the United States Marine Corps on October 25, 2024, in a ceremony held in San Diego, California.

After completing basic training, she earned the rank of Private First Class (PFC) and is now equipped with the skills and discipline required for service in the Marine Corps.

A proud alumna of Tafuna High School's graduating class of 2024, PFC Kauvalu decided to enlist in the Marine Corps following her high school graduation.

She is the daughter of Sione and Faleata Kauvalu of Malaeimi.

[courtesy photo]

SR TAUANUU SIO

Congratulations to SR Tauanuu Sio, FATUATIA J for successfully completing Navy Basic training at Great Lakes Illinois on October 31, 2024. He is a proud Manukan son and a great grandson of Fatu Tauanuu Tauiliili and Maluiafa Paau Tauanuu of Fitiuta Manu'a, he has made his family and community proud. He is also the grandson of Sala Tauanuu & Malia Tauanuu of Fitiuta & Fagali'i Am Samoa.

[courtesy photo]