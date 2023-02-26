Marines back from Boot Camp assist local recruiter photo & caption

Two of our very own Toa o Samoa graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego, CA earlier this month on February 3, 2023. PFC Mele Ah Ling (left) of Malaeimi, and PFC Naseri Selesele of Faleniu, are home providing Recruiter’s Assistance (RA) following their graduation. They are helping their Recruiter, Staff Sergeant Porter for 21 days, until they make their way back to California for Marine Combat Training. [courtesy photo]