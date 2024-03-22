MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

MASTER GUNNERY SERGEANT(R) OFEIRA WALMER, USMC

In November of 2017, MGYSGT(R) Ofeira Walmer created history by achieving the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and became the second Samoan woman to do so.

Master Gunnery Sergeant is among the highest enlisted ranks in the Marine Corps which requires years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership skills.

She is the third Samoan woman to attain the rank of E9 in the enlisted ranks of the US Armed Forces.

Ofeira's accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, determination, and commitment to serving this country. Her achievement has paved the way for other Samoan women to follow in her footsteps and pursue leadership roles in the military.