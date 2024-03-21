MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT LORETTA V. WASHINGTON, USAF

CMSgt (R) Loretta V. Washington is an exceptional leader and trailblazer who has made history in the US Air Force. She was born in New Zealand but has ancestral roots in Salelologa, Faleasi'u, and Satitoa.

Her remarkable achievement as the first Samoan female to reach the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in 2020 is a testament to her dedication and hard work.

This makes her the fourth Samoan female to reach the enlisted rank highest grade in the Armed Forces, a remarkable accomplishment that sets her apart from the rest and inspires many. Her leadership and service have been exemplary, and her achievements serve as an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a difference.

Loretta holds the chiefly title of Matamua in Salelologa. She is the daughter of Rev. Matamua Ulufotu Fraser of Salelologa, Savaii; Satitoa, Falelatai, Samoa; and Lauli’i, American Samoa. Her mother Elisapeta Tuiala Apulu is from Faleasi’u, Samoa; and Fa’ala Palauli, Sa’asa’ai, Savaii.