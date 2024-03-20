MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

COMMAND MASTER CHIEF JOSEPHINE TAUOA, USN

Josephine Tauoa, also known as Josie, joined the US Navy in 1996, and hails from the villages of Fagaitua, American Samoa, and Sala'ilua, Savai'i.

Despite facing numerous challenges, she remained committed to serving her country and rose through the ranks. Her dedication and leadership qualities earned her numerous accolades, culminating in her promotion to Command Master Chief in 2020.

Josie's promotion made her the first Samoan woman to achieve this rank in the US Navy. Her success is a testament to her tenacity, courage, and the values of the US Navy, making her an inspiration and role model for many aspiring to achieve greatness in their chosen careers.

Josie is the daughter of Senator Muagututia and Sosefina Tauoa.