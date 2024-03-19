MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR, E9, CSM(R) SONYA TIA'I MALLORY

Sonya's incredible achievements are a testament to her hard work and dedication as the first Samoan woman and possibly the first Pasifika Woman to achieve the highest enlisted grade of E9 in the United States Army.

She has broken barriers and set an inspiring example for others to follow, being the second Samoan woman to achieve this grade in the Armed Forces.

Her journey to success is marked by milestones such as attending the Sergeants Major Academy in 2014, being laterally promoted to Command Sergeant Major in 2016, and becoming a Distinguished Member of the Quartermaster Corps in 2018.

Sonya's story serves as an inspiration to all who aspire to achieve greatness through perseverance and determination.

Sonya is the sister of the late SSG Frank Tiai of Pago Pago, killed in action in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) on 17 July 2005 while on a combat patrol North of LSA Anaconda after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his Humvee.