MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

MASTER CHIEF PETTY OFFICER TAFAOGA FOALIMA COLLINS

Master Chief Petty Officer, E9, MCPO(R) Tafaoga Foalima Collins, United States Coast Guard, known as Tafa, made history in June 2019 by achieving the rank of Master Chief, E9, in the United States Coast Guard, as documented by the U.S. Coast Guard Historian's Office. This distinction made her the first Pacific Islander of Samoan descent to reach this rank, which speaks volumes about her dedication and commitment to her service.

Tafa served in the USCG for 29 years, retiring in 2023, having become the second longest-serving Samoan female in the military. Tafa's prowess, determination, and unwavering motivation set her apart.

She is undoubtedly a trailblazer and the epitome of the best and highest caliber in her field, inspiring generations of women and Pacific Islanders to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

She is from Pago Pago, American Samoa, married to Ricky Collins. They have four children, one serving in the USCG, HS3 Juliah Collins, and one in the Navy, IT2 Jazmin-Moli Collins.

