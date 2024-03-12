March 2024 is Women's History Month

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER FOUR, CW4(R) LEALOFISĀ ELISARA PAYNE

In 2007, CW4(R) Lealofisa Elisara Payne made history as the first Samoan woman to attain the rank of CW4 in the United States Army in the Warrant Officer ranks.

Lealofisa hails from the villages of Pago Pago and Futiga and is known for her exceptional skills as a Signal Intelligence Analysis Technician. Her role involved analyzing and interpreting signals intelligence to provide critical information to commanders and decision-makers. Through her work, she has contributed immensely to the Army's success in various operations and missions.

Her achievement is significant not only for her but also for the Samoan community.

Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations of women to come.