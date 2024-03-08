MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

(Please note that they are not published in any particular order.)

COL. LEAFAINA TAVAI, UNITED STATES ARMY

Colonel Tavai (former Yahn), known by Ina by her peers, is an exceptional leader who has accomplished numerous milestones throughout her illustrious military career.

As the first Samoan to graduate from the esteemed West Point Academy, she has paved the way for countless others to follow in her footsteps and pursue their dreams.

Throughout her service, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and has achieved the rank of Colonel/O-6, becoming the first Samoan to reach such a high officer rank.

Ina’s impressive skills and dedication to her country led her to command a brigade, where she demonstrated her exceptional leadership abilities and strategic thinking.

Currently, she serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata in Washington, D.C. She continues to inspire and lead by example.

With her remarkable achievements and exceptional leadership qualities, Ina is a true inspiration to all those who have the privilege of knowing her.

Ina hails from the village of Gataivai, American Samoa.