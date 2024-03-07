MARCH 2024 IS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautua tausa'afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

(Please note that they are not published in any particular order.)

MASTER GUNNERY SERGEANT, E9, MGYSGT(R) SAIOLO SAIAANA STURMS, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS (USMC)

Saiolo retired from the USMC in 2004. It is unacceptable that Saiolo Saiaana Sturms, a Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) in the United States Marine Corps (USMC), is often overlooked, and her remarkable achievements go unrecognized.

She is the first Samoan woman to reach the rank of MGySgt/E9 and the only Samoan woman to serve 30 years of active duty in the Corps and the military.

She is a trailblazer for Pasifika women.

It is disheartening that her contributions to our country's defense are not given the recognition and respect she deserves in American Samoa and the Pacific. Her name should be celebrated and forever remembered in the history of the USMC.

Saiolo is the daughter of the late Togia and Filigata Saiaana of Ta’ū, Manu’a.