Maj Louise Lafitaga giving back to her community photo & caption

Fri, 11/07/2025 - 8:18am
Maj Louise Lafitaga with friends and family

At a time when uncertainty grips the U.S. government and U.S. federal operations slow to a crawl, one Samoan attorney has chosen a path of certainty — service to her people. Maj Louise Lafitaga, a United States Air Force Attorney (JAG), is leaving behind an active-duty career in the U.S. Air Force, returning home with her family to American Samoa to join the Office of the Attorney General, determined to give back to the community that raised her. 
[courtesy photo]

