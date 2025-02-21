Local police officer completes US Army Basic Training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Private First Class Falaniko Lui Sefo, who is a Police Officer with the American Samoa Department of Public Safety, has completed Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Sefo is the youngest son of Patolo and Maria Leo Sefo, of Iliili Le Malae ole Lupelele, Samusu, and Iva Savaii in Samoa.

A devoted Catholic, Falaniko actively participates in the Finagalo Paia Samoan Community at Fatuoaiga, Tafuna.

