IWTC hosts United States territory display ceremony

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach’s Virginia Beach Multi-Cultural Committee hosted a United States territory display ceremony that included American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands, on Mar. 1, 2024.

American Samoa was represented during the ceremony by IWTC Virginia Beach’s own Seaman Lolua Leomiti, who takes pride in her culture and heritage.

Prior to the ceremony Leomiti spoke about her upbringing in American Samoa, her ultimate goal after serving in the military, and what she values the most about her culture.

Leomiti said her father is a source of great inspiration for her. He spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist’s Mate before retiring. After completing his time in the service, he went back to American Samoa to reap the benefits of his military service with his family, a path that Leomiti hopes to follow as her ultimate goal after serving in the Navy.

She said she appreciates her culture’s great respect for its elders and sense of community. When a wedding or funeral is held, the community comes together with people from across the island to attend the event, including other village chiefs and even others from the opposite side of the island. Whether in celebration, mourning, or both, Samoan culture relies heavily on a sense of community.