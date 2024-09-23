Heading for Advanced Individual Training photo & caption

Private Jacqueline Musuva Leva’a completed Basic Combat Training (BCT) recently as a Charlie Battery 1-31 Field Artillery Battalion member at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. A graduate of the Nu'uuli Vocational Technical High School Class of 2023, she is the daughter of Siaosi Leva'a of Tufutafoe, Savai'i, and Falefoa Leva'a of Falefā. Leva'a attributes her achievement to the unwavering support of her family, particularly her father. With basic combat training (BCT) behind her, she is now prepared for Advanced Individual Training (AIT). [courtesy photo]