Ft. Bliss troups celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month photo & caption

Dressed in traditional wear representing various Pacific islands are military members of U.S Army based at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas in this recent photo was shared with Samoa News. [l-r] Lolomahaviti Laban Malik Abdul, Lehualani Uluenga Gillis, Randy Gillis, Margie Migi, Joyce Galiki, Timisha Carter, La'ala'ai Tinoisamoa. The group performed at Fort Bliss as part of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The group sends their “alofa” to family and friends in American Samoa and Samoa. [photo: courtesy Lehualani Uluenga Gillis]