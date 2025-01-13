Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Last Thursday at Great Lakes Naval Station, Su'e Nelealatasi Tervola proudly stands as a member of the first graduating class of enlisted sailors for 2025. This milestone event includes a remarkable group of 1,209 sailors who completed their initial training.

Tervola is a 2024 graduate of Tafuna High School, and she is now set to expand her skills and knowledge at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where she will undergo specialized training to become a Hospital Corpsman.

She is the daughter of Iupati Maugalei Tervola and Fonda Felise Toilolo Tervola, from Pavaiai, Nu'uuli, Fagatogo, and Leone.

Tervola dedicates her graduation to her beloved grandparents, Finagalo and Cynthia Aveina, who have offered unwavering support and guidance throughout her life. She also honors Rev. Deacon Felise and Nele Toilolo for their spiritual influence and encouragement.

She thanks all her family and friends back home for the love and support and she especially acknowledges her Funkfit Gym family, for their camaraderie and motivation.

