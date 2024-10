Congratulations to Lance Cpl. Logovii Sialoi, the Honor Graduate out of 526 new Marines of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, who graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. [courtesy photo]