Dorvida Fonoifafo Fuiava accepted at the Air Force Academy

Washington, D.C. — Uifa’atali Amata was very pleased to announce that Dorvida Fonoifafo Fuiava has been accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy, one of the nation’s prestigious Service Academies.

“I’m delighted to announce a fully qualified appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy for Dorvida Fonoifafo Fuiava,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations on this great news! The strong support and best wishes of all of American Samoa will be behind you as you go. Congratulations also to her proud parents, Dorothy and Michael Fuiava.”

In January, Congresswoman Amata submitted an exceptional class of nominees to the Service Academies, and this is now the third individual to hear of an acceptance at this time.

Dorvida Fonoifafo Fuiava was educated in American Samoa, and studied this past year at Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

Appointments to Service Academies are highly competitive. Requirements go beyond high academics and excellent test scores, and include a strong demonstration of extracurricular activities, volunteering or other roles showing leadership and motivation.

“I’m so proud anytime I can congratulate one of our students upon the results of their hard work,” Amata concluded. “A Service Academy appointment is a real credit to a dedicated student. Congratulations to everyone involved and supporting her including family and teachers.”