Daughter of American Samoa begins Air Force career

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Airman Puailangia Fuimaono happily graduated from basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, on October 10, 2024.

Airman Fuimaono is the eldest daughter of Allen and Angelgloria Fuimaono of Tafuna, Fatumafuti, Afao and Fagasā. She is the eldest of five, and had attended Samoa Baptist Academy from kinder to grade 8, with grade 9 at Tafuna High School before transferring to Coronado High School in El Paso, Texas.

All your families and friends here in American Samoa wish you all the best in your Air Force career and all your future endeavors. AIM HIGH - FLY, FIGHT, WIN!

