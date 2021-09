SGM Selau Aiava Jr., was recently promoted to Command Sergeant Major and will be transferring to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He is the son of Selau and Peaoe Aiava from village of Pago Pago. Pictured here is CSM Aiava with his lovely wife Noe Hoching-Aiava and their children, Ma’Kley, Selau III, Smith and Sakariah. Missing is their son SPC Mathias Aiava currently serving at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. [courtesy photo]