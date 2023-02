PVT Fa’amagalo Tanu and PVT Sene Jr Isileli, both from Olosega, Ofu, & Ta’ū. They have both completed their basic training in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. Mālō lava le tauivi ma le faamalosi, ua tini lā oulua faamoemoe. Vi’ia le Alii! They are pictured with their adorable nephew Jelsen. [photo: Mariamene Rakiiba Potasi-Tanu]