Change of Responsibility Ceremony held for CMS Joshua Kazaka

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Change of Responsibility Ceremony between Command Sergeant Major Wylie Ramos and Command Sergeant Major Joshua J. Kazaka was held on Oct. 12, 2023 for the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment 428th Field Artillery Brigade, located at Fort Sill, north of Lawton, Oklahoma.

Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Joshua J. Kazaka entered the United States Army on 27 October 1997 from Pago Pago, American Samoa. He completed Basic Combat Training and Advance Individual Training at Fort Sill, OK as a Cannon Crewman (13B).

The Toa o Samoa is the son of Richard Kazaka and and the late Jessie Alefosio Mageo Lualemaga. He graduated from Leone High School in 1997 and is married to the former Maria Aguilar of Kingsburg, California and they have three children, Mia (13) Jayla (13), and Joshua Jr (9).

CSM Kazaka’s deployments include Operation Enduring Freedom VI, April (2005-2006), Operation Iraqi Freedom V (June 2007-2008), Operation Iraqi Freedom VII / Operation New Dawn (August 2009-October 2010), Operation Enduring Freedom 12-13 (July 2012-December 2012) and Operation Inherent Resolve (August 2014- May 2015).

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star (3rd award), Meritorious Service Medal (4th award), Army Commendation Medal, (4th award), Army Achievement Medal (3rd award), Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (8th award), National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Service Ribbon (number 5), Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (5th award), Combat Action Badge; Senior Parachutist Badge; Driver’s Badge Mechanical Badge; The Honorable Order of St. Barbara (Bronze Medallion), The Ancient Order of Saint Barbara (Gold Medallion), a recipient of the prestige Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and Sergeant Morales Club.

Samoa News joins with his American Samoan family and friends in congratulating CMS Kazaka — another proud Toa o Samoa.