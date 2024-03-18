Celebrating 2024 Women’s History Month photo & caption

Staff Sergeant Trinity Pritchard, a proud Samoan woman serving in the U.S. Air Force, received commendation at Joint Base Lewis McChord from 18th USAF Major General Corey Martin for her outstanding performance as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for current operations in the 62nd Operations Support Squadron. From the village of Leone, she is the daughter of Elioenai & Lilly Pritchard. Her dedication and excellence exemplify the strength and capability of Samoan women in service as we celebrate 2024 Women’s History Month. [courtesy photo]