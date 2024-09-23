American Samoans selected for US Navy Volleyball Team

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The tryouts for the US Navy Volleyball Team for Men and Women were conducted in Mayport, Florida this year, resulting in the selection of five individuals from American Samoa to join the All-Navy Volleyball Team.

The selected players include:

— Pauline Von Dinklage-Mapu from the village of Pagai State, a graduate of Fagaitua High School in 2010.

— Feliua’i Tuiolemotu from the village of Poloa & Auckland, New Zealand, a Faasao Marist High School graduate in 2014.

— Elsie J. Scanlan from the villages of Fagaitua & Aua, and a graduate of Fagaitua High School in 2014.

— AJ Maulupe from Aua, a graduate of Samoana High School in 2018.

— Denero Tagaloa from the villages of Afao & Nu’uuli, a graduate of Nu’uuli Poly Tech High School & East Anchorage High School Alaska in 2006.

The Navy team participated in the tournament and secured the Silver medal after competing against the Army.

Special recognition is extended to PO3 Pauline Von Dinklage-Mapu, stationed at NRC Salt Lake, UT, and PO3 AJ Maulupe, based at Naval Base San Diego, for their exceptional performance, which resulted in their selection for the All-Tournament Volleyball Team.