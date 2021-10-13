Amata pays tribute to US Navy — founded this date in 1775

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the anniversary of the United States Navy’s founding, which dates back to 1775, when the Continental Navy was established even before the Declaration of Independence. She released the following statement:

“Happy birthday to the United States Navy! In American Samoa, we have built a special tradition of service in the nation’s Armed Forces, and it started with the Navy. Our earliest known U.S. serviceman was Navy Seaman Tafaega of Olosega Island, Manu’a. Remarkably, he was already serving before the turn of the century in the Spanish American War and then World War I. We have many Veterans and many serving now, in the Navy and every Service. Our military families know the pride of seeing their Toa o Samoa in uniform, but also miss them for months and years at a time.

“The U.S. Navy is the world’s most powerful force in the oceans, and its presence preserves freedom, peace, and trade all over the Pacific and the world. We are thankful for the men and women in our all-volunteer forces, and our nation has a lasting commitment to our Veterans. On this occasion, God bless all our Sailors past and present as we specially think of them.”

Amata meeting with and receiving a briefing in 2021 on the Indo-Pacific region from USN Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command. [courtesy photo]