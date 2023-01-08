Amata details new Veterans bills recently signed into law

Washington, D.C. — Uifa’atali Amata is informing Veterans of a series of Veterans bills that were completed as part of the Appropriations package that closed out 2022, and are now law.

Amata cosponsored the bipartisan Faster Payments to Veterans' Survivors Act of 2022, improving the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) processes for identifying, locating, and paying hard-to-find survivors of recently deceased veterans.

“It’s part of the commitment to our Veterans that their families receive any life insurance or other survivor benefits they are due,” said Aumua Amata. “This is the veterans’ last means of providing for loved ones, and timeliness can be important, helping care for an elderly loved one or providing a future such as college opportunities to a young survivor.”

When a veteran passes away, the surviving spouse or child is often owed benefits, such as life insurance. Despite the financial hardship the survivor family might face, timely payments are challenging as the VA attempts to identify and locate them, among millions of veterans, resulting in late payments. As of September 2020, the VA owed $155 million in life insurance to nearly 15,000 people, nearly $10,500 per family.

The new law requires the VA to cut the times by half, from two years to one in most circumstances; ensure consistent procedures; better publicize the online tool; provides necessary VA staff; establishes disbursement goals of two years even in difficult cases; and requires a report to Congress six months into this implementation effort.

OTHER VETERANS LEGISLATION NOW LAW