Amata-cosponsored TRAVEL Act for Island Veterans’ care advances

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is welcoming recent House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC) passage of a bill she cosponsored to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to assign physicians of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to temporarily serve as traveling physicians in the territories, strengthening healthcare services to veterans in the islands.

“This is an innovative approach to send a skilled physician to the area of greatest need in the territories at any given time,” said Congresswoman Amata, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Committee. “It’s a pleasure to work together with my colleagues from the Northern Marianas and Guam on this bill to benefit our islands and strengthen Veterans’ care locally with a stay in these islands from a traveling physician. This physician would work with our doctors and nurses who are here year-round to expand services, add experience, or relieve the workload so our Veterans get priority care.”

Entitled the Territorial Response and Access to Veterans’ Essential Lifecare Act (TRAVEL) Act of 2025, the bill was introduced by Congresswoman Kimberlyn King-Hinds of CNMI together with original cosponsors HVAC Vice Chairman Aumua Amata of America Samoa, and Congressman Jim Moylan of Guam.

Under this bill, Congress would provide a special traveling physician for up to a year at a time. This traveling physician will provide health care to Veterans in American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands of the United States.

The legislation further directs that the traveling physician would coordinate with local physicians and facilities to provide the best care possible. It additionally incentivizes the traveling physician with a relocation or retention bonus to attract a skilled healthcare provider.

Passed by bipartisan voice vote in committee shortly before Congress recessed for a few weeks of late summer in DC, the next step is consideration by the full House of Representatives.