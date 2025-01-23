Airman First Class Vincent M.J. Laupola photo & caption

Airman First Class Vincent M.J. Laupola graduated this week from the Air Force's Security Forces program. Vincent is a 2024 graduate of Fa’asao-Marist High School. He is the son of Tauapai and Maria Laupola of Afonotele and Fagamalo. He is part of a specialized team responsible for ensuring the safety and security of all base assets. Laupola will be stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico. [courtesy photo]