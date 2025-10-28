A1C Custodio completes Air Transportation Technical Training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Airman First Class (A1C) Cathlyn Magalei Custodio stands proud in front of the mighty C-130 at Fort Lee, Virginia, marking the completion of her Air Transportation Technical Training.

A proud daughter of Apoga and Seugatalitasi Custodio, from the villages of Faleniu and Malaeloa, A1C Custodio carries her Samoan heritage with deep reverence.

As a single mother to two young boys, Aljay Su’a and Aldyn Su’a, she draws strength from her faith, her family, and the values instilled in her upbringing.