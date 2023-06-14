8th Army Wightman Non-Commissioned Officer Academy photo & caption

Three of our Toa O Samoa graduated from the Basic Leadership Course (BLC) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (Korea time) at the 8th Army Wightman Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, Camp Humphreys, Korea. BLC is the first step in the Non-commissioned Officer Education System. It trains soldiers in their leadership skills, NCO duties, responsibilities and authority. ( L-R) are SGT Anetioka Mavaega (Aua), SGT Falefasa Sea (Ta’ū, Manu’a), and SGT Sofe Lefiti (Ta’ū Manu’a/ Fagatogo). [courtesy photo]