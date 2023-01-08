10 Toa O Samoa graduate together from Army Basic Training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The ten soldiers from American Samoa who attended U.S Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and have completed the 12 weeks of training.

Their graduation was held Dec. 15, 2022 and they are now attending their Advanced Infantry Training (AIT) in Virginia.

Names of our Toa o Samoa, in no particular order: (PVT) NOA, Reianne; (PVT) FA'AOFO, Melody; (PVT) LOE, Dianne; (PVT2) MULI'IPU, Veronica; (PFC) ESCALANTI, Phelan; (PVT) MAUGA, Joe; (PVT) LEOTA, Joe; (PVT) SAVA'IINAEA, Anthony; (PFC) CHONG, Opetaia; and (PFC) MATA'AFA, Mason.

Raymond Noa, provided this photo for Samoa News, along with the information and names of our Toa o Samoa.