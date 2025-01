To Governor Elect Nikolau Pula,

Congratulations to you and Ae on your recent election victory. I am confident that you will do everything in your power to help all the people of American Samoa.

You and Ae are good and principled individuals, but those you choose to surround yourselves will define you.

I wish you all the best.

Male faaaloalo tele,

Lemanatele Mark Kneubuhl