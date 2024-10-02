TCF's UNFAIR TREATMENT

To Whom it may Concern:

Hi I wanna report a case I’ve been bringing up to the TCF warden and nothing has been done. Lately for the past few months I’ve got complaints from my son from TCF because of an unfair treatment because when we asked to see my son they hesitated and said it’s against the law.

What law, when the Siaumau Family in there gets to walk in walk out and leave whenever?

My son was put in there because of a recent incident with one of his coworkers but as for that family they were taken in because of guns and drugs, along with abuse and they are allowed to bring in their cars and carry phones with them and they get to go to their house in Petesa whenever they want…

This was an everyday thing for them especially for Thomas Siaumau. His girlfriend would pick him up and take him to his house in Petesa and he will get dropped off around night time.

So please assist me in this matter as to why some prisoners get to go out and do whatever when the people with the least crime such as peace disturbances aren’t allow to come out and greet their family, but people who killed and use illegal drugs are being set free?

Lei Talaimua