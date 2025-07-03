SUPPORT FOR FULL TRANSPARENCY BY ASGERF BOARD

Dear Editor,

As a retiree member of the American Samoa Government Employees Retirement Fund, I would like to applaud the efforts of Kenisele Lafaele to shed light on problems. He has outlined concerns with how our many years of contributions are being misused and mismanaged.

I add my voice to appeal for full transparency concerning actions and meetings of the Board of Directors.

I appeal to retirees as well as those currently contributing for future retirement benefits to listen and advocate for the ASGERF Board of Directors to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities to us.

(Wikipedia definition: “A fiduciary is a person who holds a legal or ethical relationship of trust with one or more other parties (legal person or group of persons). Typically, a fiduciary prudently takes care of money or other assets for another person.”)

Notice: legal, ethical, and prudent.

Thank you,

Wendy Malepeai

30 year retiree from ASG service