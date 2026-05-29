Students express in poetry their love of the ocean and defend it against mining

Stop Deep Seabed Mining

Written by Tofailaulala West (7th Grade, Mt. Alava Elementary)

When we mine into the ocean floor, It only leaves our Earth more sore. Our actions have an impact on the land, So what can we do with our hands?

Whether we help, listen, or read the news, Sometimes we sit back feeling confused.

Marine habitats are in danger as we mine for minerals and gold, While the ocean’s cries continue untold.

The use of electronics continues to increase, Meanwhile, marine life begins to decrease. Our oceans are facing terrible danger, And the conflicts grow even greater.

Protesters are shouting for it all to stop,

Fearing earthquakes and volcanoes may erupt. Marine life is suffering more each day, May this destruction soon fade away.

The Unknow

(written by Jedidiah Eliu, 7th grade of Mt. Alava Elementary)

Deep beneath the ocean blue,

Where sunlight never passes through, A quiet world so dark and deep, Where hidden ocean secrets sleep.

Black smoke rises from the ground, And giant rocks are all around, There are treasures shining bright, And tiny creatures out of sight.

Underneath The Ocean Lies a Treasure

(Written by Maximus Umaga Ulimasao, 7th grade of Mt Alava Elementary)

Beneath the reach of sun and sky,

Where ancient crushing pressures lie,

A silent world of sculpted stone,

The ocean’s dark and quiet throne.

Here fields of manganese are spread,

Where fragile, strange creatures tread, A million years to shape a crust, A single day to turn to dust.

Down plunge the teeth of steel and gear,

Awakening the deep in fear, They tear the floor and strip the bed, And leave a trail of silt instead.

For copper, zinc, and glowing gold,

A heavy price the waters hold,

While down below the creatures weep Upon the silent floor that sleeps.

Protect Our Shores At All Cost

(Written by Ienikepualani Mata’utia, 7th grade Mt. Alava Elementary)

Into the beautiful islands of the Pacific sea,

Lies a crystal-clear horizon so peaceful and free. Waves dance gently beneath the golden sun, A treasure of nature admired by everyone.

The ocean provides both shelter and life, Bringing our people joy instead of strife.

From coral reefs to the fish that roam,

The deep blue waters have always been our home.

But soon this beauty could fade away,

If mining and greed continues in this way.

They think these riches are worth the cost, Yet fail to see what could soon be lost.

To the Polynesians, the ocean is more than the sea, It is our culture, our past, our identity.

So let us unite and stand as one,

To protect our waters for the next Pasefika generations to come.

“Tales of the Ocean Deep”

BY VANJAYVIEN SIONA NVTHS

The beautiful ocean of American Samoa, Deep and Wide

Its Beautiful Tides move with Pride

Beautiful Fish swim beneath the Sea

Thats their World, Where they can live Free

Deep Seabed Mining Starts below

Dark, Where a few people go

Big Machines dig up rocks from the Ocean Floors

Opening Mysterious and dark Hidden Doors

Outsiders believe the mine could make the money flow But how about the natives and their way of life to grow What will they be able to show?

When their Beautiful Waters won't have that same glow

Fishes, Corals, Turtles and Whales

They travel through the same Ocean Trails

If this Island’s waters are Harmed even for One Day

Many of its Exquisite creatures would Fade Away

The people of American Samoa care

For this Beautiful Ocean they all must share

They hope the future of the island is bright

So their island will always see the light

To be able to do that, wise decisions must be made just right.