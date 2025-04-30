“SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH DRAWS TO AN END”

Talofa lava!

The month of April is almost at and end, I would like to encourage our community to remember that although Sexual Assault Awareness Month ends, I humbly ask that you continue to do the work to help end sexual violence in American Samoa.

It is important that we do not relegate Sexual Assault Awareness to only April, but continue it every day. Every single month. Every single year.

Sexual assault happens to 1 in 4 women in the Pacific Islands. If you are in a room with more than 20 women, you can be assured that at least 5 women have been sexually assaulted.

These numbers are not just only statistics for our Samoan families it is lived realities that affect our daughters, sons, mothers, fathers and friends. Sexual assault is an urgent issue, where we must all be part of the solution. It is important we recognize that Sexual violence impacts not only individuals, but it cuts to the core of our aiga (family) and nu’u (village).

In the work we do with our community we recognize the importance of fa’aaloalo (respect) and mamalu o le aiga (the dignity of the family). Yet we also know that sometimes these values if used wrongly can silence victims.

I have heard from Samoan female victims when they share their story of abuse, they are told, “la e le tautala, aua le faia ma se mea e faaluma ai le aiga” (Do not speak, do not bring shame to the family”). I know how much we love our aiga, but we must recognize when we tell a victim not to tell their story, it supports the cycle of trauma, isolation and further violence.

I want to encourage our community to change the way we think. The act of “Fa’aaloalo” means protecting the vulnerable. Mamalu o le aiga requires that families prioritize healing, truth and justice — not silence, when heinous acts are forced upon a person.

Here are some ways we can help create change:

• Safe Spaces- that allow survivors to share their stories without being judged or not believed.

• Using our cultural traditions of “Talanoa” to normalize conversations about healing and accountability.

• Let’s help our children learn that it is NOT shameful to look for help. Remind them it is Courageous to seek help.

• Serve survivors with alofa, by honoring the value of tautua.

In our community we believe in “toe fa’aleleia” (to make things right again), which supports the notion of collective healing. This means their individual healing, that pours into our family and community.

When we hold onto our traditions in ways that give us power, not quiet obedience or acquiescence, it is a step towards breaking the cycle of sexual abuse.

I humbly ask our community to not stop doing this vital work. Every conversation that we hold space, we must remember to believe the survivor. Every piece of awareness brings us closer to an American Samoa where safety, respect and healing are part of everyday life, not just during the month of April.

Fa’afetai tele lava for your support and promise to build a safer, stronger American Samoa.

Sincerely,

Jennifer F. Tofaeono, MBA

Executive Director, American Samoa Alliance against Domestic & Sexual Violence