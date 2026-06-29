“Request for Territorial Review of Deep-Sea Mining, EEZ Governance, and Legal Options Assessment”

(The following is a letter to Gov. Pulaali’i Nikolau Pula from Puipui Measina a America Samoa, a community coalition, Puipui Measina a America Samoa, Motes Tuileama To’atolu Nua, Chairman; Brian Peck, Vice Chairman; Dr. Malouamaua Tuiolosega, Rudolph Bartley, Natasha Tuato’o-Bartley, Vera Peck, and Community Person Tapa’au Dr. Daniel F. Aga concerning proposals for deep-sea mining (DSM) surrounding our islands and forwarded to Samoa News.)

Dear Governor Pula,

We write as members of the American Samoa community who are deeply concerned about proposals for deep-sea mining (DSM) within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surrounding our islands. We are grateful for your repeated assurances that the people of American Samoa must first understand the science, the risks, and the potential benefits of deep-sea mining before major decisions are made. We also recognize the important work now being carried out by the DSM Steering Committee and other government agencies.

A great deal is at stake for our people. As a small indigenous community whose identity, customs, traditions, livelihood, and economy are bound to the health of our ocean, we are profoundly concerned by the pace of these developments.

1. We respectfully request that theAmerican Samoa Government undertake a comprehensive territorial review of deep-sea mining, evaluating:

• the scientific and environmental impacts on our marine ecosystems, fisheries, and related ocean resources;

• the economic benefits, costs, and risks; and

• the governance relationship between territorial and federal authorities, and the future management of our EEZ.

2. We respectfully ask that the review includes a legal options assessment evaluating potential claims, and available remedies so that the path to litigation, should it prove warranted, is clearly understood and ready to b e pursued.

3. We respectfully ask for transparency, that the scope, findings, and timeline of the DSM Steering Committee's review, together with the environmental assessments and proposed leasing notice now underway at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), be made public, and that the people of American Samoa be given ample opportunity to review and respond.

Recent developments in the federal process, including evolving legal and regulatory timelines, suggest that decisions affecting American Samoa's interests may come soon.

The first offshore lease sale is proposed for the EEZ of American Samoa in August 2026. This would mark a major step toward commercial-scale deep-sea mining, making the United States one of the first nations to enter the industry, and placing American Samoa at the forefront of a largely unproven and untested practice.

Deep-sea mining could pose challenges to our ocean ecosystem, including potential impacts on pelagic species like tuna, which have long been central to our territory's economy. At present, these risks would be taken on without an explicit statutory or regulatory guarantee of an adequate share of rental revenues to compensate for participating in this novel and still- developing activity. Additionally, the industry faces open questions about profitability that may affect our people's ability to realize benefits, particularly as some major international banks and technology companies have so far been hesitant to invest in or endorse deep-sea mining.

It is our sincere hope that decisions affecting American Samoa will be informed by the best available scientific, legal, economic, and governance information.

We appreciate your leadership during this important period, and we respectfully ask for your consideration of this request.

Ma le fa’aaloalo tele,

Puipui Measina a America Samoa

Motes Tuileama To’atolu Nua, Chairman

Brian Peck, Vice Chairman

Dr. Malouamaua Tuiolosega

Rudolph Bartley

Natasha Tuato’o-Bartley

Vera Peck

Community Person

Tapa’au Dr. Daniel F. Aga