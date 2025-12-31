An Open Letter to the Editor:

American Samoa continues to face serious challenges in funding essential services such as law enforcement, education, road maintenances, and long-term infrastructure. As our island looks for sustainable and responsible ways to strengthen our economy and protect our people, it is time to have an open and informed conversation about the potential benefits of a regulated medicinal cannabis program. In many U.S. jurisdictions, medicinal cannabis programs have generated meaningful tax revenue while creating jobs and new business opportunities.

These funds are often reinvested into communities through better pay for police officers and teachers, improved roads, and stronger public services. For a small island economy like ours, even limited revenue streams can make a real difference.

Beyond economic benefits, medicinal cannabis should also be discussed through a public health and harm-reduction lens. Our island has been deeply impacted by methamphetamine use, which is widely available, highly addictive, and devastating to individuals, families, and public safety. While cannabis is not a cure-all, medical research and real-world data from other jurisdictions suggest that regulated medical cannabis access can play a role in reducing reliance on more dangerous substances by offering a less harmful alternative under medical supervision.

Currently “meth” is cheaper, more accessible, and more potent than safer alternatives, which has contributed to its widespread abuse. A regulated medicinal cannabis program could give healthcare providers another tool to help patients manage pain, trauma, anxiety, and substance-use recovery in a controlled setting. By prioritizing medical oversight, education, and treatment rather than punishment alone, we may have a better chance of addressing addiction at its root. In addition, medicinal cannabis could open the door to a new niche within tourism. Wellness-focused travel and medical access tourism have grown in other regions, and American Samoa’s natural beauty and cultural strength place us in a position to explore this opportunity thoughtfully and respectfully, without compromising our values.

This is not a call for unchecked legalization. It is a call for careful regulation, strong safeguards, and local control. By focusing on medicinal use, public safety, economic reinvestment, and harm reductions, American Samoa can decide for itself whether this path aligns with our long-term vision for healthier communities and a stronger economy.

I encourage continue dialogue among leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members, grounded in facts, compassion, and a shared desire to improve quality of life for our Island.

Ma le fa’aaloalo lava,

V.S.