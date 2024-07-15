OP-ED: Saving the Naumati Forest — A Call to Protect Our Heritage and Future

The Naumati Forest, a lush and vibrant ecosystem nestled in the heart of our island, stands as a critical beacon of biodiversity and environmental stability. Its significance transcends the mere presence of trees and lush tropical scenery; it is a sanctuary for rare birds (i.e. manuma), flying foxes, medicinal trees and other unique wildlife.

Nestled near the ASPA Fagaima wells in Tafuna which supply drinking water to the island, this forest is not merely a patch of greenery but a lifeline for American Samoa. Its conservation is crucial for myriad reasons, from preserving biodiversity to ensuring water security and mitigating flood risks. As the American Samoa Government contemplates the purchase of the remaining 27 acres of the Naumati Forest from the CCCAS Church and Haleck family for permanent protection and conservation, it is imperative to understand the multifaceted importance of this last known remnant of lowland lava flow forest in the region.

A Testament to Divine Creation

Beyond the tangible benefits, the Naumati forest represents a testament to God’s creation. Preserving this forest in its natural state honors the divine beauty and complexity of the world we have inherited. It is a moral and spiritual obligation to protect the gifts bestowed upon us by our Creator. By conserving the Naumati forest, we affirm our respect for nature and our commitment to stewardship as caretakers of the earth.

A Sanctuary for Biodiversity

The Naumati Forest is a critical habitat for a variety of rare species, and is the last remaining nesting and foraging habitat on the Tafuna Plain for wildlife that requires mature native forests. It shelters unique birds and flying foxes, contributing to the ecological richness of American Samoa. These species are not just intrinsic to our natural heritage but play vital roles in maintaining the ecological balance. Birds, for instance, aid in seed dispersal, while flying foxes are key pollinators. The loss of such a habitat would mean the extinction of these species, leading to irreversible ecological damage.

The forest is home to native plants and animals such as 8000 flying foxes and more than 48 different tree species. Moreover, the representation of species and the presence of rare species distinguish it from all other forest types in American Samoa.

The site also contains critical representation of the "salato", the "stinging nettle" tree, which has important cultural and medical uses. It is found nowhere else in American Samoa.

A Major Recharge Area for Drinking Water

The forest’s role extends beyond biodiversity. It is a significant recharge area for drinking water, directly impacting the ASPA Fagaima wells in Tafuna.

According to the 2016 Pacific Regional Integrated Sciences Assessment (RISA) report, from 1985 to 2005, the Tafuna-Leone wells produced an average of 6.1 million gallons of water per day. This immense volume of water underscores the importance of maintaining the health of our natural recharge areas.

The Naumati Forest acts as a natural filtration system, purifying rainwater as it percolates through the soil and replenishes the underground aquifer. This natural process ensures a steady supply of clean drinking water, which is indispensable for the health and well-being of our community. In an era where water scarcity is becoming a global concern, the preservation of Naumati is not just an environmental imperative but a public health necessity.

Mitigating Flood Risks

Another vital function of the Naumati Forest is its ability to mitigate flood risks. The Kokoland and Fagaima areas are notorious for severe flooding during heavy rains, exacerbated by extensive construction. The forest’s ability to absorb surface water significantly reduces the incidence and severity of floods. Development within the forest would impede this natural absorption capacity, leading to increased flood risks for residents and businesses. The preservation of the Naumati Forest is, therefore, not just an environmental concern but a critical issue of public safety and infrastructure protection.

A Legacy for Future Generations

The decisions we make today will shape the world that future generations inherit. Conserving the Naumati Forest ensures that our children and grandchildren can experience its natural beauty and historical treasures. This forest is not just a relic of the past but a vital component of our future. The narrative of loss and regret will be stark if we allow such a precious resource to be destroyed. Future generations will only wonder why this beautiful creation was not preserved for them.

Conclusion

The conservation of the Naumati Forest is a critical issue that transcends environmental concerns, touching upon water security, flood mitigation, biodiversity preservation, and our moral duty to protect divine creation.

The American Samoa Government's potential purchase of this forest is a commendable step toward safeguarding our natural heritage. It is a call to action for all of us to recognize and support the preservation of this invaluable resource.

Let us not be the generation that allows the last remnant of lowland lava flow forest in American Samoa to vanish. Instead, let us be the generation that stands firm in its commitment to conservation, ensuring that the Naumati Forest continues to thrive for the benefit of all. By doing so, we honor the past, protect the present, and secure a hopeful future for generations to come.