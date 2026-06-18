Op-Ed: A Personal Tribute to Alo Dr. Paul Stevenson

The passing of Alo Dr. Paul Stevenson marks the loss of a remarkable leader whose life of service touched countless people throughout American Samoa.

Much has been written about Alo’s distinguished career as an educator, businessman, senator, community leader, and proud son of Fagasa and Pago Pago. Those accomplishments alone would have secured his place in the history of our territory. Yet beyond the public offices and leadership positions he held, I would like to share a more personal reflection on a side of Alo that I had the privilege to witness firsthand.

During his years in the private sector, particularly in the petroleum industry, Alo understood that the success of a company was measured not only by its profitability, but also by the well-being of its employees and their families. Long before financial literacy became a common topic of discussion, he recognized the importance of helping workers understand the value of saving, investing, and preparing for retirement.

As a financial advisor, I had the opportunity to work closely with Alo and his assistant manager, assistant manager Taulapapa Wil Sword, in providing financial education, financial planning, and retirement planning services to employees of the fuel company. Alo strongly supported these efforts and encouraged employees to participate. He understood that financial security could strengthen families, create opportunities for future generations, and provide dignity and independence in retirement.

Because of his vision and support, many employees and their families were introduced to financial planning concepts that helped them pursue important life goals, including higher education for their children, and long-term financial security. Alo genuinely cared about helping people improve their lives, and he saw financial education as one of the tools to accomplish that goal.

Through our professional relationship, Alo became a valued friend. I came to know him as a man of integrity, wisdom, humility, and deep concern for others. I appreciated the confidence he placed in me over the years and was honored by the many referrals he entrusted to my care. More than that, I valued his friendship, counsel, and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed.

I would also be remiss if I did not acknowledge Sharon. Together, Alo and Sharon devoted much of their lives to education and public service. As educators, mentors, and community leaders, they helped shape generations of young people and contributed significantly to the development of our educational system. Their impact extends far beyond the classroom and will continue to be felt for years to come.

Alo’s accomplishments were many. He served his villages, his church, his territory, and his country with distinction. Whether in education, business, government, economic development, or community affairs, he approached every responsibility with dedication and a genuine desire to serve others.

What I will remember most, however, is not the titles he held or the positions he occupied. I will remember a friend who believed in people, who invested in their futures, and who understood that true leadership is measured by the positive difference we make in the lives of others.

To Sharon, their children, grandchildren, extended family, the people of Fagasa and Pago Pago, and the many friends whose lives were touched by Alo, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers.

May God grant you comfort and peace during this difficult time, and may you find strength in the extraordinary legacy that Alo leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Alo. Thank you for your friendship, your leadership, and your commitment to helping others build better lives. Your legacy will endure.

Fuiavailili Keniseli Lafaele