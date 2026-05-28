Op-Ed: A.S. DEMS condemns Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund”

The American Samoa Democratic Party strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which has already drawn interest from individuals charged and convicted in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

ASDP Chair Patrick Reid called the fund “blatant corruption of the highest degree” and criticized President Trump for prioritizing payouts tied to his allies while working families struggle with rising costs across the country and throughout the U.S. Territories.

“At a time when families are struggling to afford groceries, gas, housing, and airfare because of failed economic policies and an unnecessary war of choice, President Trump and Republicans are choosing to prioritize taxpayer-funded handouts for the same extremists that attempted to overturn an election,” said Reid.

Recent reports indicate the nearly $1.8 billion fund may compensate individuals prosecuted in connection with the January 6th insurrection, including some who assaulted law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol. The fund is currently facing legal challenges from officers who responded during the attack and have described it as a “taxpayer-funded slush fund.” In addition to the fund, the Department of Justice granted Trump and his family immunity from audits of their tax returns.

The American Samoa Democratic Party reaffirmed its support for democracy, the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th.